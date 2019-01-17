Man collapses at independent living facility after fight with another tenant

SAN DIEGO — A tenant collapsed at a local independent living facility Thursday shortly after a fight with another resident at the complex, spurring a police investigation.

The 59-year-old man, identified as Philip Muse, was found lying unresponsive on a rear patio of the home late Thursday morning. Officers gave Muse medical aid before paramedics arrived and took over, eventually rushing him to a hospital where he was not expected to survive.

Officers were told the man had earlier been in a physical fight with another resident. Muse had allegedly attacked an employee at the facility, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers noted that Muse did not have any signs of major trauma to his body, but “out of an abundance of caution,” the SDPD Homicide Unit was called to the scene. Detectives from that unit are now investigating the incident.