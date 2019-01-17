Family, police search for missing East County woman

SAN DIEGO — Family members and police are searching for a woman who went missing from her Lakeside home Wednesday.

Police say 70-year-old Kathryn Kennedy was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. She was last seen at her home in Lakeside on Harritt Road.

Kennedy is 5’6″ and weighs about 180 pounds, with brown curly hair and blue eyes. Her vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer with license plate number 6RQP193, was not found at her home.

If anyone finds Kennedy, they’re asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency number at 858-565-5200.