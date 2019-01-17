City crews stay busy during storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- When the skies open up over San Diego, crews with the City of San Diego's storm water department get busy, clearing storm drains and gutters to prevent flooding around the city.

"We want to be ahead of the game," the City of San Diego's Daniel Willis said. "Not saying there’s not going to be flooding, but we’re doing the best we can to prevent that from happening.”

This week, crews rolled out dozens of portable storm water pumps to low-lying areas around the city that are most prone to flooding, like Sorrento Valley, Old Town, Mission Beach, and others.

“Any time that there’s significant rain, half inch or more, it will flood in the alley," said Mission Beach resident, Richard Green. "In fact, you can’t open your garage doors or you’ll flood your garage.”

On Thursday, Mission Beach residents hadn't experienced significant flooding, city officials said.

The portable pumps stationed around flood-prone areas send storm water to 14 permanent storm water pumping stations around the city. The water is them pumped into the San Diego River, and eventually out into the ocean.

Heavy rainfall, however, isn't the city's only challenge. They also have to collect the garbage and debris that ends up in storm drains and prevent the pumps from doing their jobs.

“Do your part," Willis said. "Don’t put stuff in the storm drain. Keep your areas clean. And we’ll do our part to keep upgrading and fixing our equipment so that your areas don’t flood."

If you see significant flooding within the City of San Diego, you're asked to report it using the City's Get It Done app. If it is an emergency, call 911.