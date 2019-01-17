Child care reopens after roof collapse during last storm

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Employees of a Carlsbad business that recently bounced back from storm damage were worried about the outcome of this week’s heavy rain.

Homeroom Hourly Child Care reopened for business a couple weeks ago after heavy rain caused part of the roof to collapse on December 6. At the time there were about 10 people inside, including staff and children, but everyone was able to evacuate safely.

What started as a small leak burst into a full downpour of rain coming through the ceiling. Tiles fell to the floor and everything inside was left damaged.

“We didn’t even know if it would be possible to start again,” said Erin DeVries, assistant director of Homeroom.

Little did the staff know that on the same night they’d come in contact with a company that would save the day.

“They said if your insurance covers it, great, if not, it’s on us. That was Top Notch Flood,” said Devries.

When insurance indeed didn’t cover the type of damage the child care experienced, Top Notch Flood kept their word.

“They were here for three weeks with their machines drying everything out, just offering to help us with anything we needed,” DeVries said.

Families with kids at the center and neighboring businesses also pitched in so that Homeroom could open its doors once again.

The child care center is still in need of some items that were damaged in the flood, including art supplies, toys and furniture. A GoFundMe is raising money for those items.