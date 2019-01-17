2 men suspected of robbing jewelry stores at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of robbing two San Diego jewelry stores at gunpoint.

Around 7 p.m. on December 5, two men robbed the Jared store in the 1000 block of Camino De La Reina, according to San Diego police. Around 6:30 p.m. on January 12, investigators believe the two same suspects robbed the Jared store in the 11900 block of Carmel Mountain Road.

In both cases, police say both men ran into the stores and pointed a handgun at customers and employees. The first suspect told them not to move while the second looked at the jewelry inside the display cases. The first suspect then used a hammer or crowbar to smash the cases while the second grabbed jewelry and put it inside a duffle bag. Both men then ran off.

The first suspect was described as a black man in his 20s to early 30s, 5’8″ and 145 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, a black bandana covering his face, gloves and black tennis shoes with white soles. He was armed with a black handgun and a crowbar.

The second was described as a black man in his 20s to early 30s of medium height and weight. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white trim and the hood over his head, a black bandana covering his face, white gloves and blue tennis shoes with white soles. He was carrying a dark-colored duffle bag.

Anyone with information should call SDPD’s robbery unit at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous top line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.