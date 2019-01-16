Water main break blocks traffic in OB

SAN DIEGO — A water main break in Ocean Beach had officials concerned about a sinkhole forming late Wednesday morning.

The water was first reported gushing from an area near Froude Street and Narrangansett Avenue around 11 a.m. The immediate area was blocked to traffic by emergency vehicles.

“With a possible sinkhole, SDPD is assisting with traffic and water department crews are at the scene,” said Alec Phillipp, with the City’s Communications Department. A San Diego Fire-Rescue truck was also at the scene.

Thirteen people were without water service while crews worked. The city hoped to restore water by 4:30 p.m. City officials said it was an 8-inch, concrete water main that broke.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.