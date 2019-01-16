× Tiger Woods to kickoff 2019 season at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – Tigers Woods has committed to playing in the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, tournament organizers announced Wednesday.

The four-day tournament will be the first of Woods’ 2019 season and his 17th Farmers Insurance Open appearance. Woods has won the open seven times, finished in the top 10 six other times and is the open’s all-time leader in prize money won, with $6,915,700. His most recent major championship win also came at Torrey Pines in the 2008 U.S. Open, when he won in a 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Tiger back in our field,” said Peter Ripa, CEO of the Century Club of San Diego. “He really launched his fairytale comeback season right here last January, and he has enjoyed incredible success at Torrey Pines Golf Course and in our tournament over the years.”

Woods struggled through back, elbow and leg injuries from 2014 to 2017, limiting him to just a handful of tournaments on the PGA Tour. The 43- year-old golfer also began his 2018 season at Torrey Pines, finishing tied for 23rd in last year’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods went on to have one of his best seasons in years in 2018, racking up 12 top-25 finishes, seven top-10s and his first tournament win since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

“This year as a whole was probably the most rewarding, because there was a point where I just didn’t know if I would ever do this again,” Woods said in November. “The expectations are much different this upcoming year. Now I know that I can do it, now it’s just about managing and making sure I’m fresh for events, because I know I can win tournaments again.”

Woods joins a field that includes defending champion Jason Day, 2017 tournament winner Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Tournament organizers will finalize the field after Friday’s 2 p.m. commitment deadline. The Farmers Insurance Open will be held Jan. 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

