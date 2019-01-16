Suicide-deterrent spikes will soon be installed on Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO — Since the Coronado Bridge opened in 1969, about 420 people have committed suicide by jumping off the side of the structure. Fifty years later, bird spikes will be added to the bridge’s outside walls as a way to deter people from taking their lives.

“It hasn’t been tried for this purpose on any other large structure that we know to date. This should be very interesting data that comes of this,” said Rhonda Haiston of the San Diego Coronado Bridge Collaborative for Suicide Prevention.

Haiston says they expect the spikes to serve as a deterrent, making people think twice about what they are doing.

“It’s more of a psychological barrier,” said Haiston.

Caltrans says it will begin installing the spikes by the end of the month. The project is expected to cost between $100,000 and $300,000, according to Cathryne Bruce-Johnson, a Caltrans public information officer.

Other, more permanent solutions are still being studied.