Metallica teams up with Stone Brewing to release pilsner ‘Enter Night’

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The legendary rock band Metallica teamed up with Stone Brewing to create a new beer called Enter Night.

The beer, which launched in the United States and will be available internationally in the spring, was described as a traditional Northern German pilsner.

“Enter Night Pilsner is a unique expression of the shared values that have helped define Metallica and Stone Brewing: fiercely independent, transcending genres, shattering preconceptions and challenging convention,” according to a news release by Arrogant Consortia, the company who owns Stone Brewing. “An intensity of vision combined with a shared middle finger to the status quo makes Enter Night Pilsner a chorus of collaboration worth celebrating.”

The members of Metallica and the leadership of Stone participated at every step. Throughout the process, they would meet backstage at shows, Metallica’s Bay Area headquarters and the brewery headquarter in San Diego.

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Stone co-founder Greg Koch met on multiple occasions at Lars’ home to “discuss” beers, according to the release.

“I remember seeing Metallica on the cover of a magazine just after the Black Album was released,” Koch said. “On the cover was a quote that resonated with me to this day: ‘Metallica didn’t go to number one, number one came to them.’ I loved what that meant. Do it your way and never compromise your art. If you’re great at what you do people will come. I view that simple quote as one of the founding philosophical elements of Stone Brewing.”