Man who tried to kidnap girl walking home from school gets probation

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man who grabbed a 13-year-old girl by the arm and tried to pull her into his van as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa last spring was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation and given credit for jail time served.

Jose Alfredo Plascencia, 51, pleaded guilty last month to felony false imprisonment and three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Plascencia was arrested the morning of May 31, after officers tracked him down in the 600 block of Dennery Road, San Diego police Capt. Alberto Leos said. Plascencia was originally charged with attempted kidnapping.

According to police, Plascencia pulled up alongside the victim on May 29 as she walked home from Montgomery Middle School, grabbed her by the arm and made a failed attempt to pull her into his van. The assault occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Picador Boulevard, police said. The victim was able to break away from the defendant and run to safety.