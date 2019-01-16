Man shot in local luxury apartment had role in sex trafficking gang

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The man shot at an East Village luxury apartment building Monday had just finished a stint in prison for his role in a gang that ran a sprawling sex trafficking ring.

Bradley Reynolds, 30, died from his injuries at a local hospital Wednesday.

Reynolds was one of 24 North Park gang members and associates charged in 2014 for their involvement in the cross-country sex trafficking of underage girls and women, plus murder, kidnapping, robbery and drug-related crimes, a San Diego-based federal prosecutor confirms.

The organization was known as "BMS," which is a combination of the "Black MOB" and "Skanless" gangs, according to the FBI. “The kind of sex trafficking described in this indictment is nothing less than modern-day slavery," U.S. Attorney Laura Duffy said of the group in 2014.

Reynolds was released from federal prison on Dec. 31 -- roughly two weeks before the deadly shooting.

He was shot at the Strata apartments, located at the intersection of Market Street and Tenth Avenue, on Monday Jan. 14.

Firefighters responded to calls of shots fired around 5:45 a.m. and found a wounded man inside an apartment on the fourth floor, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed. Officers tried to save Reynolds' life before paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said an investigation into who killed Reynolds is still underway. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.