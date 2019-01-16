Man dies 2 days after shooting at East Village luxury apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police say a man shot at an East Village luxury apartment building this week has died two days later.

Bradley Reynolds, 30, died from his injuries at a local hospital Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He was shot at the Strata apartments, located at the intersection of Market Street and Tenth Avenue, on Monday Jan. 14.

Firefighters responded to calls of shots fired around 5:45 a.m. and found a man wounded inside an apartment on the fourth floor, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed. Officers tried to save Reynolds' life before paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

Authorities told FOX 5 at the time that the man was not expected to survive.

Police said the shooting investigation is still underway. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.