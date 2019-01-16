Ex-NFL star appears in court without wife or wedding ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – The lawyer for Kellen Winslow Jr. filed motions to dismiss some of the charges against the former NFL tight end Wednesday.

Winslow is accused of raping two women in Encinitas earlier this year and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003. He is charged with felony counts of kidnapping, forcible rape and rape of an unconscious person.

Winslow Jr. was not wearing his wedding ring when he appeared at a readiness conference in Vista without his wife. He declined to talk with reporters, but his attorney, Brian Watkins, spoke briefly as the two men left court.

"We filed motions to get substantial charges dismissed. That will be the next court date," he said. "There's huge issues in this case – huge issues in this case that we're going to be litigating,"

Winslow remains free after posting $2 million bond. Wednesday, FOX 5 learned that he must wear a GPS tracking device as part of the ground rules for his release.

Winslow's trial is scheduled to begin on March 19. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges.