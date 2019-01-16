Deputies search for ‘person with a gun’ at Santa Clarita college

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A community college in the Santa Clarita area is on lockdown Wednesday night.

College of the Canyons, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita, was locked down around 5 p.m.

Deputies were searching the campus after the received a call about a “person with a gun,” the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said. The college tweeted that anyone on campus should “shelter in place immediately.”

About 200 staff members and 2,000 students were on lockdown at the campus, officials said. All classes are cancelled.

Sheriff’s officials said around 6 p.m. that they were continuing their investigation but “so far, nothing deemed suspicious has been found.”

ADVISORY: College of the Canyons, Valencia campus is currently on lockdown. Deputies are conducting safety checks of buildings. pic.twitter.com/aq6NlHJ1HW — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) January 17, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.