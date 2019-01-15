Storm expected to bring another round of rain, snow to San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The second of three separate storms set to hit San Diego County this week is expected to bring less intense rain and another round of mountain snow beginning Tuesday afternoon.

In a 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m., the first storm dropped 1.23 inches of precipitation in Julian, 1.41 in the Palomar Mountains, .81 in Santee, .68 in La Mesa, .19 in Oceanside, .66 in Escondido, .42 in Fallbrook, .45 at Montgomery Field, .38 at Fashion Valley, .46 in San Ysidro and .55 in Borrego Springs, according to the National Weather Service

Anywhere between one-tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch of rainfall is expected Tuesday in coastal and inland-valley areas, with up to three-quarters of an inch forecast for the mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch in the deserts, meteorologists said.

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, an inch of snow had fallen on Mount Laguna, forecasters reported. Snow levels will drop to 5,500 feet Tuesday morning before rising to 6,500 feet by Tuesday evening.

This storm cell will bring rain through Tuesday evening then weaken Wednesday morning before a third trough brings another round of precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday evening, forecasters said.