Rory McIlroy commits to play in Farmers Insurance Open

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Rory McIlroy has committed to play in the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time, organizers announced Tuesday.

McIlroy was eighth on the Official World Golf Ranking released Sunday. He finished in a three-way tie for fourth in his most recent tournament, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which concluded Jan. 6.

The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland is a 14-time winner on the PGA Tour, including four majors. His most recent victory was in last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The field for the tournament to be played Jan. 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course also includes Englishman Justin Rose, the world’s top-ranked player, and sixth-ranked Xander Schauffele, a Scripps Ranch High and San Diego State alumnus.

Tiger Woods has not committed to play. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.