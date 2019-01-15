Heavy rain could cause mudslides in Alpine burn areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif -- People living below the hillsides burned by last years West Fire in Alpine are concerned about possible mudslides if the next winter storm brings a deluge to the area.

Last July, winds and high heat quickly spread a small fire that started near Interstate 8. Within hours, it had charred more than 500 acres and destroyed three dozen homes. Six months later, burned hillsides remain barren.

With a third winter storm moving from the Pacific over San Diego County, there are fears that the hillsides are quickly becoming saturated and mudslides are possible. No evacuations have been ordered for the area, but some residents are setting up sandbags to protect their homes.

Elsewherin California, thousands of people in other fire devastated areas are under evacuation orders.

The heaviest rain will be Wednesday

The second and third rounds of heavy rain will begin late Tuesday and last through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles is expecting a steady rain with heavier downpours during this period. An additional few inches of rain could fall across the region.

See more forecast maps and compare forecast models >>

During this time the Sierras will get the most snow, with the heavier snow piling up on Wednesday and moderate snow continuing to fall on Thursday.

The strongest winds across the state will peak on Wednesday and begin to decrease Thursday.

The region will begin to dry out again on Friday. The storm system then moves east into the Central and Eastern United States over the weekend.