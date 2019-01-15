Gas line ruptures in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO– A 2-inch gas line ruptured in San Diego’s Normal Heights neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, said officials.

A San Diego Gas & Electric control crew were at the scene located in the 4800 block of Hawley Boulevard, according to City of San Diego spokesperson Alec Phillipp.

Police were assisting by diverting traffic away from the area, Phillipp said.

The area was within close proximity to a water main break that caused flooding in Normal Heights Monday morning.

Phillipp said there were evacuations in the area, but was not aware of the specifics.