Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A stabbing in Escondido left one person dead Tuesday night, authorities said.

Around 7:20 p.m., Escondido police received a call about two people fighting near East Washington Avenue and Ash Street.

The victim was stabbed at least once and died at the hospital, police said.

Police say the stabbing may be gang-related.

A description of the suspect was not available.