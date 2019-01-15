FDA warns pet owners after recalling dry dog food brands

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration recalled nine dry dog food brands that may cause vitamin D toxicity, it was announced.

Testing product samples found excessive amounts of vitamin D. Consuming a potentially toxic amount of the vitamin may lead to severe health problems in dogs, like kidney failure and even death, the FDA said.

Symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, increased thirst, weight loss, drooling, and increased urination.

Pet owners who note these symptoms are asked to take their dogs to a veterinarian.

The FDA is asking veterinarians who suspect vitamin D toxicity in their patients to report them through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA include:

Sunshine Mills, Inc. Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag TC3 29 October 2018 TA1 30 October 2018 TA2 30 October 2018 TC1 30 October 2018 TC2 30 October 2018 TC3 30 October 2018 Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag



Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press) Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag All lot codes Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag All lot codes

Kroger (12/5/18) Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag All lot codes

King Soopers (12/5/18) Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag All lot codes

ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18) ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag D2 26 FEB 2019 TE1 30 APR 2019 TD1 5 SEP 2019 TD2 5 SEP 2019 UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag TB3 6 APR 2019 TA1 2 JULY 2019 TI1 2 JULY 2019 ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag TB3 14 Sep 2019 TA2 22 Sep 2019 TB2 11 Oct 2019

ANF, Inc. (11/28/18) ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag Best by Nov 23 2019 UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag Best by Nov 20 2019

Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18) Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food Lidl product number 215662 TI1 3 Mar 2019 TB2 21 Mar 2019 TB3 21 Mar 2019 TA2 19 Apr 2019 TB1 15 May 2019 TB2 15 May 2019

Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18) Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020

Nutrisca (11/2/18) Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020



The recalled products were sold nationwide. Anyone with these products is asked to toss them out.