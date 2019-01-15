Rapper Drake reportedly signs Las Vegas residency deal

LAS VEGAS– Drake’s music is nonstop on the radio and the rapper may soon be doing a residency on the Las Vegas strip, according to multiple reports.

Drake reportedly signed a $10 million residency deal with the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, according to Page Six.

One of hip-hop’s biggest names fueled rumors after posting a picture on Instagram from a Las Vegas show with the caption “New home.”

New home.

If true, Drake would join artists like Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, who have also done residencies in Sin City.

