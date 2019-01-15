× Compton woman who stripped down at end of stolen vehicle pursuit is arrested, identified

LOS ANGELES — A 36-year-old woman faces possible charges after a nearly hourlong pursuit in the South Los Angeles area on Monday has been arrested, authorities said.

Valeria Fua of Compton was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and evading a police officer, according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Her bail was set at $75,000, KTLA reported.

The incident that led to the chase occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday, when a man was carjacked by gunpoint near the intersection of Cherry and Matthisen avenues, the release stated. The suspects were described as a man and woman.

Then, just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station spotted the stolen silver Kia sedan in the area of Rosecrans and Wilmington avenues. The deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on the car, but the driver failed to yield and attempted to evade them, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

That triggered the pursuit, which went through several cities and on rain-slicked freeways and surface streets.

It lasted until 11:40 a.m., when the driver exited the car in the area of Western Avenue and 98th Street in South Los Angeles. Sky5 aerial video showed the driver stripped down to her bra and undershorts for an unknown reason.

She then surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody with incident, according to the department.

Fua was the vehicle’s lone occupant.

A weapon has not been recovered, authorities added.

The carjacking remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 310-605-6500, or — to leave a tip anonymously — 800-222-8477.