Carol Channing, star of Broadway’s ‘Hello Dolly,’ dead at 97

LOS ANGELES — Legendary Broadway star Carol Channing has died, her publicist, Harlan Boll, told CNN on Tuesday.

She was 97.

With her raspy voice and huge smile, Channing was best known for her Tony Award-winning role as Dolly Levi in the hit Broadway musical “Hello Dolly!”

The actress was born in Seattle to George Channing, a newspaper editor, and his wife, Adelaide.

She grew up in San Francisco, where her parents were devout members of the Christian Science religion and her father a popular lecturer for the church.

It was her religion that first led her to the theater. Channing and her mother would stand outside venues to distribute copies of The Christian Science Monitor.