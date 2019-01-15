5-month-old giraffe euthanized after being found with gore wound at Safari Park

SAN DIEGO – A 5-month-old male giraffe was euthanized last month after he was gored in the stomach at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to a statement released on Monday via Facebook.

The giraffe, Kumi, was discovered with an injured belly in his East Africa field habitat on December. 26. The injury was assessed and it was determined that it could not be treated. Safari Park veterinary staff made the difficult decision to euthanize the giraffe on the morning of December 29.

According to zoo spokeswoman Christina Simmons, the giraffe’s wound was consistent with being gored by an antelope, but there’s no proof.

The Safari Park said they house a number of species together that would live together in their native habitats where inter-species encounters could also occur.

The zoo asked for those interested to share their condolences with the staff, volunteers, members, and guests who will be feeling the loss.