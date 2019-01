SAN DIEGO — Two T-Mobile stores in San Diego were robbed within an hour Tuesday night, police said.

Police say a store on University Avenue in the College Area was robbed at 6:45 p.m. Thirty minutes later, a store on Washington Street in Hillcrest was robbed.

San Diego police confirm two armed robberies at T Mobile this evening – one in the College area, the second in Hillcrest. Two suspects still out there tonight. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/2n3jrGMOtK — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) January 16, 2019

Police were searching for the two suspects.

Check back for updates on this developing story.