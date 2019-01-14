Westfield UTC to start charging for parking

SAN DIEGO — Westfield UTC will begin charging for parking at the end of this month.

The new parking plan, which will go into effect Jan. 30, allows visitors to park for free for the first two hours. After that, shoppers will be charged $2 for every hour ($2 for visits lasting two to three hours, $4 for visits lasting three to four hours, $6 for visits lasting four to five hours, etc.). Those who park at the mall for longer than nine hours will be charged a $15 daily maximum.

Customers of Arclight Cinemas, 24-Hour Fitness and the Ice Sports Center can receive validations for extra hours of free parking.

“The new secured parking plan has been designed to help alleviate the inconveniences experienced by UTC guests as a result of the hundreds of vehicles left on-site each day by individuals making visits elsewhere in the local neighborhood,” a statement on Westfield’s website read.

