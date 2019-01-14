Water main break causes street flooding in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO -- A broken water main caused street flooding in Normal Heights Monday morning, said officials.
The flooding began around 4 a.m. in the 4100 block of Hawley Boulevard, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.
City of San Diego Public Utilities Department were in the process of shutting down the cast iron water main by 6:45 a.m., said Arian Collins with the City of San Diego.
No customers were to be without power during the shutdown, said Collins.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this story with more details as they become available.
