Snow turns to slush in East County mountains

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. – A morning dusting of snow was transformed into wet slush Monday as cold rain fell followed the rest of the day.

A worker at the Laguna Mountain Lodge said that snow started falling at about 8 a.m. and continued building up until around 11 a.m. But the carpeting of white didn't last long. The temperature rose and cold rain melted most of the snow by 4 p.m.

Chains were not required to drive on Sunrise Highway, but motorists should be prepared for the wet, slick roadway.

As of 5 p.m., the temperature was 36 degrees, but it was expected to get colder after nightfall.

There is a chance of more snow in the mountains early Wednesday, when another storm moves through San Diego County.