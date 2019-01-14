Nearly naked woman arrested following police pursuit on slick roads in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the southeastern part of Los Angeles on a rainy Monday morning.

The silver car had its hazard lights on as it sped down a wet surface street in the Lynwood area shortly before 11 a.m., aerial video showed.

Despite the rainy conditions, the road was relatively wide open as the car sailed down Del Amo Boulevard and entered Carson.

It was unclear when the chase started, or why authorities were pursuing the driver.

The chase came to a bizarre ending when the chase suspect stripped down to her bra and underwear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.