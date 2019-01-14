Motorcyclist killed in solo crash near I-8

ALPINE, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash in Alpine, authorities said Monday.

It happened shortly before 6:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Tavern Road and Victoria Park Terrace, just north of Interstate 8, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 29-year-old man from El Cajon was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail northbound on Tavern Road at a high speed when he approached a right- hand curve in the roadway, Garrow said.

The motorcyclist drifted left across the southbound lanes and jumped a curb on the west side of the road then continued in that direction until crashing into a concrete wall, Garrow said.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, Garrow said.