Mandatory evacuation orders issued for parts of Woolsey Fire burn area

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities issued evacuation orders for portions of the Woolsey Fire burn area, as rainfall continues to raise the risk of mudflows, KTLA reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were out to give advance notice to residents in specific properties identified as at-risk.

Mandatory evacuations will begin Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Deputies will be knocking on doors and posting notices to alert residents in homes at risk of mud and debris flows in these areas:

Corral Canyon/El Nido

Escondido/Old Chimney

Escondido Drive/Latigo Canyon

Malibu West/Trancas Canyon

Malibou Lake

All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets

Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies have set up patrols to monitor evacuated neighborhoods for looting.

Malibu's public schools would also be closed Tuesday. This includes:

Juan Cabrillo Elementary School

Point Dume Marine Science School

Webster Elementary School

Malibu Middle and High School

"We are fully aware of the educational needs of our students and the number of missed instructional days so far this school year, but at the same time the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Santa Monica - Malibu Unified School District Superintendent Ben Drati said in a statement.

Sheriff's officials issued additional precautions:

Communities in low-lying areas or next to steep slopes or waterways are particularly at-risk of falling debris and mud flow.

Residents living in homes with limited roadway access or that can become isolated for an extended period due to the storm should consider leaving before storms arrive.

Homes or neighborhoods with gates should consider leaving them open to avoid being trapped due to mud flow accumulation; even one-inch of mud can restrict gate operations.

If your property becomes unsafe and there is no time to evacuate, seek safe high- ground.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water.

Since all canyon roads may be blocked and subject to closure for extended periods, residents should have enough food, water, medication and supplies for at least 7 to 10 days for all family members, including pets and large animals.

For additional resources and evacuation information, visit lacounty.gov/LARain.