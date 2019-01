SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in the back Monday night in Ocean Beach, authorities said.

The stabbing happened around 6:50 p.m. in front of a bookstore on Newport Avenue near Bacon Street, according to San Diego police.

The attacker was described as a man in his 30s or 40s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan cargo shorts. He may have had a spider web tattoo on the top of his head.