Man shot inside downtown high-rise apartments

SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating a shooting at a high-rise apartment complex downtown Monday morning, said officials.

The shooting happened at the Strata apartments located at the intersection of Market Street and Tenth Avenue.

Firefighters responded to calls of shots fired around 5:30 a.m. and found a victim shot inside his apartment, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

The victim’s identity and status were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.