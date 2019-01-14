× ‘Los Angeles Chargers loss is your gain:’ San Diego taco shops offer free burritos, tacos

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans were celebrating the Los Angeles Chargers loss to the New England Patriots Monday in the best “So San Diego” way possible – with free burritos and tacos.

El Pollo Grill in Bonita located at 3041 Bonita Road was giving carne asada or pollo asado burritos and tacos away Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant explained why in a Facebook post. The apparent owner of the restaurant, Happy 619 MAN, posted a statement beginning, “Thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers and their slaughter El Pollo Grill – Bonita will be offering [free food].”

Happy 619 MAN provided rules for the free food, including “must be present,” “don’t have your husband stand in a different line,” and “MAXIMUM 3 per family on the burrito.”

He also stated, “Must purchase a drink for the free burrito or if you choose the Spanos taco you won’t need to purchase the drink.”

Happy 619 MAN told people not to text, call or Facebook message him during the free food frenzy. “I will be busy.”

San Diegans heading over to El Pollo Grill in Bonita should be mindful to tip his “wonderful employees” because without them this offer would not be possible.

Many NFL fans in San Diego are still frustrated after Chargers owner Dean Spanos moved the team from San Diego to Los Angeles two seasons ago.

The El Pollo Grill in Lemon Grove also posted to Facebook Monday about #FreeTacos.

“Did someone say #FreeTacos. Stop by today only @ElPolloGrill Lemon Grove for your choice of any one taco #Free. No purchase necessary! Los Angeles Chargers loss is your gain.”

The Lemon Grove restaurant is located at 7836 Broadway Avenue.