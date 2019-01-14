Massive sinkhole in Kearny Mesa slows traffic on I-805

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A 30-feet-wide sinkhole formed on the Mesa College off-ramp near Interstate 805 Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers blocked access to the Mesa College/Kearny Villa Road off-ramp around 8:30 a.m. due to the massive hole in the road.

Caltrans workers were seen on the ramp investigating the damage created by the sinkhole that was 20-feet-deep. Officials warned the sinkhole has potential to get larger.

#NOW: sinkhole on 163 N offramp at Kearny Villa Rd. Drivers asked to take 163. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/kwPuUDGbRN — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) January 14, 2019

The off-ramp is used by ambulance drivers who need to take patients to Rady Children's Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital. A CHP sergeant suggested they use state Route 163 and exit Kearny Villa Road.

Drivers should expect slow traffic during the morning commute.

This story is breaking. It will be updated as information becomes available.