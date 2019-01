SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society will offer free pet food this week to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

The offer, which started Monday, will last through Friday. Distribution centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all three campuses in Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

Two bags of pet food will be given to each family who shows proof of federal employment. Food will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.