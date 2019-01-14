Driver survives after slamming SUV into semi-truck

SAN DIEGO – A driver only suffered minor injuries after slamming into a semi-truck in Clairemont Monday afternoon, according to police.

A semi-truck was making a U-turn on Clairemont Drive near Chippewa Court around 12:40 p.m. when the crash happened, according to San Diego police.

The driver was pulled from the crumpled gray Hyundai SUV and taken to a hospital, police said. The truck driver was uninjured.

Roads throughout San Diego were slick due to a series of winter storms moving through the county.