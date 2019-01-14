Credit card stolen from gym locker used to buy $1,000 in gift cards, authorities say

VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff’s investigators Monday asked for the public’s help to identify and find two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary at a Vista gym.

On the evening of January 7 at Planet Fitness in the 1900 block of University Drive, investigators say a suspect cut the lock off a locker and took credit cards, cash and a checkbook. One of the cards was used to purchase $1,000 worth of Visa gift cards at a Walgreens in the 300 block of Sycamore Avenue.

The two suspects were seen driving to Walgreens in a silver four-door Mercedes with no front license plate.

The first suspect was described as a black woman with a heavy build, long hair and weighing about 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and camouflage leggings.

The second suspect was described as a black woman with a medium build, long hair and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink top with blue-and-white leggings.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.