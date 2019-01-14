Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was hospitalized Monday with life- threatening injuries following a collision with a car at a Linda Vista intersection, police said.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fulton Street and Linda Vista Road, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 38-year-old man was driving a 2006 Honda sedan northbound on Linda Vista Road when a bicyclist riding eastbound on Fulton Street entered the intersection and they collided near the crosswalk at the north side of the intersection, Buttle said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported a hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

The Honda driver was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators, Buttle said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said. It was not immediately clear who was at fault.