44-year-old ID’d as man killed in wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday released more information about the men who were involved in a wrong-way crash over the weekend.

A 44-year-old man from Lebanon, Maine was killed in the wrong-way crash Sunday, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The man was traveling northbound on the southbound side of I-5 near State Route 163 when his 2018 Nissan Versa collided with a 2011 Volkswagen Routan, the CHP report revealed.

The 67-year-old driver, from San Diego, became trapped inside the Volkswagen after the collision.

He was later transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, CHP said.

His name was not immediately released.

The crash caused freeway lane closures for several hours.

