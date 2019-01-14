44-year-old ID’d as man killed in wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday released more information about the men who were involved in a wrong-way crash over the weekend.
A 44-year-old man from Lebanon, Maine was killed in the wrong-way crash Sunday, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
His name is being withheld pending family notification.
The man was traveling northbound on the southbound side of I-5 near State Route 163 when his 2018 Nissan Versa collided with a 2011 Volkswagen Routan, the CHP report revealed.
The 67-year-old driver, from San Diego, became trapped inside the Volkswagen after the collision.
He was later transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, CHP said.
His name was not immediately released.
The crash caused freeway lane closures for several hours.