4 airlines to switch terminals at San Diego airport by end of January

SAN DIEGO — Four airlines at San Diego International Airport will move terminal locations at the end of January, the Airport Authority announced Monday.

Alaska Airlines will move its flights, currently split between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, solely to Terminal 2; while Spirit, Allegiant and Sun Country airlines will move from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1. According to the Airport Authority, the moves are intended to streamline the airport experience and accommodate future airport growth.

Alaska is the largest airline affected by the moves, with more than 45 daily departures out of both terminals. Alaska flights will move exclusively to Terminal 2 East.

Spirit, Allegiant and Sun Country will use gates 11-18 in Terminal 1, the same gates currently used mostly by Alaska. The three airlines will share the terminal with Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

The changes take effect Jan. 29, according to the Airport Authority.