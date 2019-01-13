Witnesses prevent suspected DUI driver from leaving crash site in Lemon Grove, officials say

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A group of witnesses stopped a man who attempted to leave the scene of a crash in Lemon Grove Sunday morning, said officials.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of SR-125 near Troy Street around 11 a.m.

A Honda Civic coupe was parked in the second lane when it was rear-ended by the driver of an older Nissan Maxima, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Bradshaw.

The impact caused the Civic to flip on its roof, said Bradshaw.

The driver of the second vehicle attempted to leave the scene upon exiting his vehicle when a group of witnesses held him down until police arrived, said Bradshaw.

The man driving the second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI, said Bradshaw.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported in the crash.

The names of the two drivers involved in the collision were not immediately released.