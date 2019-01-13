Trial begins for sailor in deadly plunge from Coronado bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- It has been over two years since a Navy petty officer accused of DUI drove his pickup truck off the Coronado bridge and into a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people.

On Monday morning, Richard Sepolio will be in court for opening statements in the first day of trial. He faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and DUI. If convicted, he faces 24 years in prison.

On the afternoon of Oc. 15th, 2016 a truck driven by Richard Anthony Sepolio flew over a concrete barrier on the Coronado Bridge and landed on a crowd of people attending a motorcycle rally in the park below.

Now, over two years later, Sepolio’s trial is set to begin. Families of the the four people killed that day will finally get their day in court. The victims in the crash were: Cruz Contreras, 52, and his wife, Annamarie Contreras, 50, of Chandler, Ariz., and Andre Banks, 49, and his wife, Francine Jimenez, 46, of Hacienda Heights.

“Everybody was in shock because of the chaos that guy (caused), driving off the bridge like that,” Henry Cordova told FOX 5, adding that it's hard to believe it’s been two years since the tragedy.

He says the bridge barriers that were put up after the crash do little to make him feel safer. “There’s always a caution that we have to keep every time being here,” said Cordova. “I still bring (my kids). We just try to stay over on the side where it’s clear.”

Prosecutors say the former Navy Petty Officer had a bottle of wine and several cocktails before getting behind the wheel.