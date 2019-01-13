Teens suspected of breaking in, starting fire at South Bay school

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three teens were detained for an apparent break-in at Chula Vista High School Sunday, a police officer said.

A staff member at the high school called police about 7 a.m. to report seeing three teenage boys lighting a small fire in a trash can outside one of the school’s buildings, Chula Vista police Lt. John Autolino said. The three ran off when the employee tried to approach them, police were told.

Officers heading to the high school spotted three people matching the descriptions of the suspects, Autolino said.

Meanwhile, the staff member noticed that a classroom door was open and some desks inside were turned over. It wasn’t clear if anything was taken.

Two of the suspects were identified as 16- and 17-year-old boys, and were turned over to the custody of their parents. The other suspect, an 18-year- old man, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.