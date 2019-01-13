Southland braces for rainy week

SAN DIEGO –San Diego County is expected to face the third storm of the new year beginning Monday — though it appears the brunt of the rain event will be focused on the Los Angeles area.

Most coastal, inland and mountain areas were predicted to see one inch to one-and-a-half inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow will be possible only at the very highest peaks in the county, at elevations above 6,000 feet.

Rainfall totals could reach as high as two inches in some sections of the Los Angeles area. The hills west of the Temecula Valley and north of Fallbrook — reaching into San Diego County — could also see rainfall amounts that high.

Saturday’s storm already dropped anywhere from around a tenth of an inch to a nearly a full inch of rain on the San Diego area. San Diego International Airport saw about 0.43 of an inch of rain, bringing its total for the season up to 5.73 inches — around two inches above average for this time of year. An area near Escondido recorded 0.54 of an inch of rain, and La Mesa saw 0.3 of an inch.

A more serious storm, with widespread moderate to heavy rain and heavy mountain snow, is expected to roll in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures were predicted to hover in the upper-50s to mid-60s through most costal and inland-valley areas through next weekend.