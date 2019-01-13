× 1 person killed, another trapped in wrong-way freeway crash

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed in a wrong-way crash that blocked traffic on Interstate 5 late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on the southbound side of I-5 near State Route 163, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. The freeway’s three left lanes remained blocked shortly before 5 p.m.

SB I-5 at SR-163, three left lanes blocked due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 14, 2019

A black sedan and a white minivan reportedly hit each other head-on. The collision left the driver of one car dead, and one person was trapped inside the other car, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Ballard said.

It wasn’t immediately clear which car was traveling the wrong way. One of the vehicles exploded after the crash, dispatchers were told.

