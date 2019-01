SAN DIEGO — About 450 people were without power Sunday afternoon in parts of East County and southeast San Diego.

The power outage started around 2 p.m. and was expected to last until around 7:30 p.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric. The utility company did not immediately say what caused the outage.

Affected communities included La Presa, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces.

Track the outage live with the SDG&E map.