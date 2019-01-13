× Man fleeing police gets hit by car, hops up and keeps running

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit by a car as he ran from police Sunday night, but that didn’t stop him from getting up and making his escape.

It all started when officers tried to pull the man over for speeding on Interstate 15, the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5. The driver wouldn’t stop and officers chased him onto Interstate 805, where he eventually got off the freeway at the Home Avenue exit in Mid-City.

The man got out of his car and started to run away, getting hit by a car, but hopped back up and continued to run out of sight.

Officers were searching for the man in the Hollywood Park area as of 9 p.m.