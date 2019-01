SAN DIEGO — A driver hit a herd of llamas in rural East County Sunday.

Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Valle Vista Road in Lakeside. Dispatchers were told that a person hit a group of llamas and that there were llamas and goats still running in the roadway.

Animal control was called to the scene along with sheriff’s deputies.

No people were injured but officials said one of the llamas was believed dead.