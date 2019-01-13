2 injured when driver doesn’t yield for motorcyclist

SAN DIEGO — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in southeast San Diego Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the Bay Terraces area shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Alta View Drive and Woodman Street, about a block north of state Route 54, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Police say a 51-year-old man driving a Honda CRV didn’t yield to a motorcyclist, starting a turn into the intersection as the biker made their way through. The two collided and the motorcyclist was thrown from their bike.

San Diego Fire Battalion Chief Rick Ballard later said while two people had to be taken to a hospital, neither was believed to have any serious or life- threatening injuries. The motorcyclist suffered a fractured pelvis and a lower right arm fracture, according to police.